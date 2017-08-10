Play

Maxwell is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell is just 1-for-15 (.067) to start the month, so he'll head to the bench for the third time in five games as Dustin Garneau draws another start behind the dish in his place.

