Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Heads to bench versus lefty
Maxwell is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Once again, Maxwell will head to the bench in favor of Dustin Garneau with the opposition sending out a southpaw starter (Cole Hamels). The two are expected to continue platooning behind the dish, with Maxwell starting against opposing right-handers but taking a seat against lefties.
