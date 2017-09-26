Play

Maxwell (concussion) went 0-for-3 in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Mariners.

Maxwell missed the weekend series against the Rangers after having taken a foul ball off his mask last Wednesday versus the Tigers. The rookie backstop had logged a pair of two-hit efforts before his injury and is slashing .240/.333/.341 overall this season.

