Maxwell, who won't travel to Toronto for the Athletics' upcoming four-game series against the Blue Jays due to his pending legal issues, might avoid getting sent down to Triple-A Nashville when the team adds another catcher, Susan Slusser of SFGate.com reports.

The most likely course of action remains a demotion to the Sounds, but as per MLB rules, Maxwell would have to remain there a minimum of 10 days. The team would prefer to avoid that scenario, so Slusser reports they are investigating the possibility of placing him on the restricted list instead. In the past, players with visa issues have occasionally been allowed to carry that designation, but it remains to be seen if the fact Maxwell's travel ban stems from a pending legal matter will nullify that option.