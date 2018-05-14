Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: No entry into Canada due to legal status
Maxwell is not expected to travel to Toronto with the team for their four-game series against the Blue Jays that begins Tuesday due to his pending legal issue, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell reached a plea agreement on April 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct in connection with an Oct. 28, 2017 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, he's yet to be sentenced, and because the original charges involve the use of a gun, he's ineligible for entry into Canada based on the country's immigration policy. Moreover, Maxwell will have to miss much more than just the Blue Jays series if the Athletics add another catcher in his stead, as that would require Maxwell be sent down to Triple-A Nashville for a minimum of 10 days. Both veteran Josh Phegley and promising prospect Beau Taylor are considered candidates for a callup.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Reaches plea agreement•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Laces run-scoring double Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Strong spring continues Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Back in action Monday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Will return to lineup Monday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Avoids concussion Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...