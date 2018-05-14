Maxwell is not expected to travel to Toronto with the team for their four-game series against the Blue Jays that begins Tuesday due to his pending legal issue, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell reached a plea agreement on April 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct in connection with an Oct. 28, 2017 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, he's yet to be sentenced, and because the original charges involve the use of a gun, he's ineligible for entry into Canada based on the country's immigration policy. Moreover, Maxwell will have to miss much more than just the Blue Jays series if the Athletics add another catcher in his stead, as that would require Maxwell be sent down to Triple-A Nashville for a minimum of 10 days. Both veteran Josh Phegley and promising prospect Beau Taylor are considered candidates for a callup.