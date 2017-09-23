Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Not likely to play this weekend
Maxwell (head) is unlikely to catch through the weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell exited Wednesday's win over the Tigers in the ninth inning after taking a foul ball off the center of his mask. While he reported feeling better Friday, he apparently continues to feel some of after-effects. Josh Phegley filled in behind the dish against the Rangers on Friday and veteran Dustin Garneau is also available.
