Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Not starting Tuesday
Maxwell is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
Maxwell has totaled just 30 at-bats and five hits (.167) against southpaws this season, so it does not come as a surprise that he is being held out Tuesday against Tigers left-hander Chad Bell. Dustin Garneau will get the start behind the plate in Maxwell's place.
