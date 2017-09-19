Play

Maxwell is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Maxwell has totaled just 30 at-bats and five hits (.167) against southpaws this season, so it does not come as a surprise that he is being held out Tuesday against Tigers left-hander Chad Bell. Dustin Garneau will get the start behind the plate in Maxwell's place.

