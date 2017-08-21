Play

Maxwell is out of the lineup for Monday's matchup against the Orioles, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Maxwell has yet to return to the lineup after taking a foul ball to the mask during Saturday's contest. There's yet to be any indication that he'll require a stint on the DL, so consider him day-to-day until further notice. With Maxwell out, Dustin Garneau will start behind the dish.

