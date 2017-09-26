Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Out of lineup Tuesday
Maxwell is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell went hitless Monday after missing three games while going through concussion protocol. He'll get the day off as the A's ease him back into action. Josh Phegley will start behind the dish and bat eighth in his stead.
