Maxwell is out of Saturday's lineup against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He has been seeing a ton of playing time lately, but is hitting just .091 with two extra-base hits over his last 44 at-bats. Dustin Garneau is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth.

