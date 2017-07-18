Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Maxwell is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Joe Salvatore of KCBS Radio reports.
He has cooled off of late, hitting .176 with a 28.6 percent strikeout rate over his last 34 at-bats, and will sit against lefty Blake Snell. Josh Phegley will start behind the dish and hit eighth, as is typically the case against southpaws.
