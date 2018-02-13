Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Present for start of spring
Maxwell reported to the Athletics' facilities in Arizona on Tuesday for the start of spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell's attendance is notable given that his legal situation remains unresolved after he was arrested Oct. 28 in Scottsdale, Ariz. on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct for allegedly pointing a gun at a food-delivery person. After failing to settle for a plea agreement Monday, Maxwell is next scheduled to attend a conference to address the matter April 13, with a Aug. 9 trial date looming if a plea deal isn't reached beforehand. Until Maxwell's legal case concludes, Major League Baseball is unlikely to levy punishment on the 27-year-old, who is projected to serve as the Athletics' primary catcher in 2018.
