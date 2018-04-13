Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Reaches plea agreement
Maxwell reached a plea agreement with the State of Arizona following his arrest in October on a gun charge for aggravated assult. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and will be placed on probation with a requirement of community service, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It remains a possibility that the league office could hand Maxwell a suspension stemming from this incident, as MLB typically waits until all criminal proceedings have been completed. The catcher previously pleaded not guilty to the charge that he waved a gun at a food delivery person. Even if levied with a suspension, it isn't expected to be a lengthy one. Expect Maxwell continue to serve as the reserve catcher behind Jonathan Lucroy moving forward.
