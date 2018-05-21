Maxwell was reinstated from the restricted list Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell is back with the A's after his pending legal issues prevented him from traveling with the team to Toronto over the weekend. Maxwell, who is hitting a lackluster .211/.244/.316 through 13 games (41 plate appearances) this season, will resume his role as Oakland's backup catcher, while Josh Phegley was sent back to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.