Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Reinstated from restricted list
Maxwell was reinstated from the restricted list Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell is back with the A's after his pending legal issues prevented him from traveling with the team to Toronto over the weekend. Maxwell, who is hitting a lackluster .211/.244/.316 through 13 games (41 plate appearances) this season, will resume his role as Oakland's backup catcher, while Josh Phegley was sent back to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Will land on restricted list Thursday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Might avoid temporary demotion to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: No entry into Canada due to legal status•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Reaches plea agreement•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Laces run-scoring double Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Strong spring continues Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...