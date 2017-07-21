Maxwell is not in the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Mets.

Maxwell continues to thrive as the Athletics' full-time catcher, but he'll head to the bench with lefty Steven Matz toeing the rubber for New York. Josh Phegley will replace him behind the dish for the evening.

