Maxwell (head) is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Maxwell is going through the concussion protocol Friday but said he is feeling much better. However, the team is choosing to be cautious with Maxwell and will give him another day to recover. Josh Phegley will start behind the dish and hit ninth Friday night.

