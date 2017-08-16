Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Sitting Wednesday
Maxwell is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
The catching platoon continues on in Oakland, with Maxwell starting against opposing right-handers but sitting in favor of Dustin Garneau against lefties. A trendy, cheap second-catcher option in deep leagues coming into the year, Maxwell has failed to impress at the dish, and he's been especially bad lately (.129/.241/.171 since the All-Star break).
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Sitting against Mariners•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Keys high-scoring win•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Day off Friday•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...