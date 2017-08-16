Play

Maxwell is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

The catching platoon continues on in Oakland, with Maxwell starting against opposing right-handers but sitting in favor of Dustin Garneau against lefties. A trendy, cheap second-catcher option in deep leagues coming into the year, Maxwell has failed to impress at the dish, and he's been especially bad lately (.129/.241/.171 since the All-Star break).

