Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Strong spring continues Tuesday
Maxwell went 1-for-2 in Tuesday's 8-2 Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.
The single pushed Maxwell's spring average to .313 over 34 plate appearances, a figure that's partly comprised of a pair of home runs. Despite the small sample and general caveat regarding spring training numbers, it's nevertheless an encouraging overall performance for the 27-year-old backstop, who's in line to serve as a left-handed reserve option behind Jonathan Lucroy to open the season. Dustin Garneau, the only other healthy catcher currently on the roster in the wake of Josh Phegley's recent finger fractures, has managed just one hit in 15 exhibition plate appearances.
