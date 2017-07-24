Maxwell is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.

Maxwell is riding the pine for the second time in four days with lefty Francisco Liriano on the bump for Toronto. The right-handed Josh Phegley will check in behind the plate in place of Maxwell.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast