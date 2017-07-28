Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Timely hitting in extra-inning loss
Maxwell went 2-for-4 with a two-run single and a walk in Thursday's 8-4 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
Maxwell snapped out of the 1-for-24 slump that had encompassed his last 10 games with his first multihit effort since July 6. The 26-year-old hit .385 over his first eight games after being summoned from Triple-A Nashville on June 22, but he's slashed just .188/.350/.313 over 60 plate appearances in July.
