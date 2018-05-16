Manager Bob Melvin said Maxwell will be placed on the restricted list when the A's travel to Toronto for a four-game series Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell is unable to travel with the team due to his pending legal issues, but he'll be able to avoid a demotion to the minors -- which would require him to stay with Triple-A Nashville for a minimum of 10 days -- while temporary landing on the restricted list. Josh Phegley will be recalled from Nashville on Thursday to serve as the team's backup catcher against the Blue Jays. Maxwell should be back with the A's on Tuesday when the team returns home to begin a series against the Mariners.