Maxwell will rejoin the Athletics' starting lineup Monday against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell was struck in the head by a backswing during Friday's contest but fortunately avoided any serious damage and will make his way back to the field after just two days off. He lines up to occupy the Opening Day catcher role for the A's this season.

