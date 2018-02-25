Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Will return to lineup Monday
Maxwell will rejoin the Athletics' starting lineup Monday against the White Sox, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Maxwell was struck in the head by a backswing during Friday's contest but fortunately avoided any serious damage and will make his way back to the field after just two days off. He lines up to occupy the Opening Day catcher role for the A's this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Avoids concussion Friday•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Doing OK after exiting prematurely•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Exits Friday's contest•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Present for start of spring•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Expected to be primary catcher•
-
Athletics' Bruce Maxwell: Arrested on gun charge•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...