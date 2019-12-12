Reed was traded to the Athletics from the Padres on Thursday in exchange for Jurickson Profar.

Profar was dealt to the Padres at the beginning of December, and Reed was added to the trade Thursday as the player to be named later, joining Austin Allen in the deal. Reed hit .228/.310/.388 with 14 home runs and 23 stolen bases over 121 games at the Double-A level in 2019. The 24-year-old will get a chance to work in big-league camp during spring training, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.