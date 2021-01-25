The Athletics announced Monday that Reed will report to big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.
The 25-year-old Reed isn't a likely candidate to break camp with the Athletics, but his high-end speed and switch-hitting ability should keep him under consideration for a callup if the big club requires an extra outfielder at any point. Reed's last professional action came with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate at Amarillo in 2019, when he slashed .228./310/.388 with 14 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 440 plate appearances.