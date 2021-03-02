Reed, who is angling for an Opening Day reserve outfield spot, caught the eye of manager Bob Melvin with both his bat and glove over the Athletics' first two Cactus League games, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Reed, who's primarily stood out for his defense throughout a minor-league career that dates back to 2016, cut down Matt Beaty at home plate in the second inning of Sunday's Cactus League opener, and repeated the feat Monday by nailing the Reds' Alfredo Rodriguez at third base. Reed also slugged a two-run home run in the bottom half of the frame for his first hit of spring, leading to plenty of accolades from Melvin. "He gets a first-pitch heater and puts a good swing on it," Melvin said. "But it's the defense that is his calling card. Not only is he able to play all three outfield positions, but he runs and throws well. He's getting an opportunity like he probably never has before in big league camp, and he's taking advantage of it."