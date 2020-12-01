Smith (forearm) signed a one-year, $705,000 deal with the A's on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Given that he ended the year on the shelf with a forearm strain, this is an encouraging sign, as the A's may have non-tendered Smith if they thought the injury would affect his availability for 2021. He logged a 2.25 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 12 innings (six appearances) last season.
More News
-
Athletics' Burch Smith: Might not return in 2020•
-
Athletics' Burch Smith: Shut down for two more weeks•
-
Athletics' Burch Smith: Lands on IL•
-
Athletics' Burch Smith: Suffers forearm strain•
-
Athletics' Burch Smith: Dominant three-inning save•
-
Athletics' Burch Smith: Continues dominance Wednesday•