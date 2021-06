Smith (1-1) blew the save and took the loss in Saturday's 6-5 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while recording one out.

Smith entered in the bottom of the tenth to protect a one-run lead and induced a Donovan Solano lineout to start the frame, but then surrendered a Steven Duggar single and Curt Casali double to lose the game for Oakland. He's now allowed multiple runs in three of his last five appearances and owns a high 5.82 ERA.