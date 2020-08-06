Smith fired 3.1 perfect innings in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday, recording four strikeouts.
Smith recorded 10 outs on just 33 pitches, 24 of which he got into the strike zone. The veteran reliever also induced six swinging strikes, and his ability to log multiple quality innings when a starter struggles along the lines of how Sean Manaea did Wednesday makes him an invaluable asset for manager Bob Melvin. Factoring in Wednesday's effort, Smith has now fired 7.1 scoreless frames while allowing just three hits and generating a 6:1 K:BB over four appearances.
