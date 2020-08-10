Smith allowed one hit over three scoreless innings to earn the save in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Astros. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.
Smith has been one of the stories of the season so far for Oakland, as he has excelled to the tune of 10 strikeouts and a 0.48 WHIP over 10.1 scoreless innings, earning two wins and now a save. The right-hander was DFA'd by the Giants in February and traded to the A's for cash considerations. He's been with six different big-league organizations.
