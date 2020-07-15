Smith recently received praise from both manager Bob Melvin and teammate Franklin Barreto for his work in summer camp, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports. "He has a good life on his fastball, good command, and he's been very aggressive so far," Barreto said.

Smith similarly impressed during spring training, during which he posted a 2.57 ERA and 0.57 WHIP across seven innings over four appearances. The February trade acquisition from the Giants also displayed excellent control (9:0 K:BB), and Smith's ability to apparently carry that momentum to summer camp certainly helps his case. However, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com notes that Smith is still a likely "long shot" to make the initial 30-man roster, but that continued strong showings from the right-hander will put him in position to quickly get a call up whenever some bullpen reinforcements are needed during the season.