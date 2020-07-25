Smith (1-0) earned the win Friday after holding the Angels to one hit and a walk across one inning.

The right-hander came into the 10th inning with the score tied, 3-3. Fortunately, he was able to hold the Angels in place to pick up the win after Matt Olson delivered a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the frame. Smith was solid during spring training, posting a 2.57 ERA and 0.57 WHIP across seven innings.