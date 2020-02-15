Play

Smith was traded from the Giants to the Athletics on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Smith was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday, but he'll find a new home with the Athletics. The right-hander struggled over 21.1 innings in the majors last season, posting a 5.48 ERA and a 20:14 K:BB during time with the Brewers and Giants.

