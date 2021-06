Smith allowed four earned runs on three hits and a walk over one inning in a win over the Angels on Monday. He also hit a batter and recorded a strikeout.

Smith created plenty of trouble for himself during his one frame, allowing the Angels to mount a modest comeback from an 8-1 deficit. The stumble was the latest hiccup in what's turning into a rocky season for Smith, as he's now pitched to a 9.64 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 1.9 HR/9 across the 9.1 innings covering his last eight appearances.