Athletics' Burch Smith: Impresses after arrival from Giants
Smith posted a 2.57 ERA and 0.57 WHIP across seven innings over four Cactus League appearances before spring training was suspended.
Smith got plenty of work in -- 45 pitches overall -- before play was paused following his arrival via trade from the Giants on Feb. 15. In addition to the right-hander's impressive numbers cited above, Smith added a sparkling 9:0 K:BB and one hold during his quartet of appearances. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reported just before spring training was suspended March 12 that Smith was likely in a battle with fellow right-hander J.B. Wendelken for a bullpen spot, but both players could have a strong chance to stick with the increasing likelihood rosters are expanded to 29 players to start the campaign.
