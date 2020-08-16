The Athletics placed Smith (forearm) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Oakland hasn't provided a timeline for Smith to return from the injury, which can often be a precursor to Tommy John surgery. James Kaprielian was recalled from the Athletics' alternate site and will join the bullpen as a replacement for Smith, who had posted a tidy 2.25 ERA and 0.67 WHIP to go with 13 strikeouts in 12 innings over six appearances.
