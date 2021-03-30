Smith, who owns a 6.48 ERA across 8.1 Cactus League innings, has made the Opening Day roster, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bob Melvin made the announcement that Smith won the final bullpen spot Monday morning, a few hours after the veteran put together his third scoreless relief effort of spring. Smith was touched up for multiple earned runs on two other occasions during Cactus League play and allowed a .351 average to opposing batters overall, but he'll look to regain the consistency that made him a value relief option in 2020 -- over the 12 innings covering his six appearances last season, Smith posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB.