Smith (groin) allowed an earned run on two hits over 1.1 innings in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas against Sacramento on Thursday. He struck out two.

Smith logged a relatively solid workload of 31 pitches, suggesting he's nearing a return to full health after more than a month on the shelf. The right-hander made two appearances for the Athletics before going on the injured list April 6, allowing an earned run on three hits over three innings across two appearances. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Smith may be on the verge of activation, with manager Bob Melvin commenting Friday he could be activated "pretty soon."