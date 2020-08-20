Manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that it will be tough for Smith (forearm) to return this season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics announced Monday that Smith would be shut down for two weeks even though an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage. Melvin's update cast some doubt as to whether he'll be able to get ready in time to return for the end of the season. More clarity surrounding the situation could come into focus once the right-hander is able to resume throwing.