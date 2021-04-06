site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Burch Smith: Out with strained groin
Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right groin.
He gave up one run while striking out one over three innings in his first two appearances of the season. Jordan Weems was promoted to take Smith's spot in the bullpen.
