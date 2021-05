Smith (groin), reinstated from the injured list Saturday, fired two perfect innings during which he recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Rays on Sunday.

The right-hander encouragingly got his six outs on just 23 pitches, making it a highly successful return after nearly a month on the injured list. Smith should line up for some consistent later-inning work moving forward and now sports a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP through five innings (three appearances).