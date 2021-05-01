Smith (groin) is scheduled to throw two innings in a simulated game Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right groin strain April 6, but he's been running and playing long toss in recent weeks. His two-inning sim game Sunday will be a significant step in his recovery, although it's not yet clear when Smith will be able to return to the major-league bullpen.