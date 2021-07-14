Smith, who owns a 1-1 record, 5.94 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 24.2 innings, has logged just two appearances since June 26 as the second half of the season begins.

The veteran reliever has been a lot more hittable this season than during an impressive six-appearance debut stint with the Athletics in 2020, and the more frequent stumbles may be starting to cost him some opportunities. Smith has offered some modest fantasy value in deeper formats by notching four holds, but he's also given up multiple earned runs in five appearances and has seen a precipitous drop in strikeout rate from last year's 29.5 percent to 17.1 percent.