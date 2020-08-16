Smith suffered a forearm strain Saturday and is expected to head to the injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Smith struggled in his outing Saturday against San Francisco, allowing three runs in 1.2 innings, and the injury was seemingly part of the problem. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday, at which point his recovery timeline will become clearer.
