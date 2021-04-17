Smith (groin) has been throwing from 100 feet, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.
Smith has been sidelined since April 6 due to a strained right groin. While manager Bob Melvin expects that Smith will be out "for a while" due to the injury, the right-hander has progressed to running and playing long toss recently. Melvin said that he feels as though Smith is starting to get slightly closer to a return, but he still doesn't have a timetable to return to game action.
