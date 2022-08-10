The Athletics selected Stevenson's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. He'll start in center field and bat ninth in his MLB debut Wednesday against the Angels.

Stevenson will take over the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster spot of designated hitter Jed Lowrie, whom the Athletics designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old Stevenson was acquired from the Rays earlier in the summer in the deal that sent Christian Bethancourt to Tampa Bay, and since joining the Oakland organization, he produced a .305/.417/.542 slash line with three home runs and six stolen bases over 72 plate appearances. The lefty-hitting Stevenson has played all three outfield spots in the minors this season and could get a look as an everyday player in his first taste of the big leagues, though the Athletics will likely try to limit his exposure to southpaws.