Stevenson and Christian Fernandez were traded from the Rays to the Athletics on Saturday in exchange for Christian Bethancourt, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Stevenson is a 25-year-old with no big-league experience who hasn't been considered much more than a fringe prospect. He's shown good plate discipline this season, combining a 15.3 percent walk rate with a 20.7 percent strikeout rate, and his nine steals in 57 games give him a path to fantasy relevance if he earns regular playing time. He's found himself in an organization where that playing time shouldn't be too hard to claim, but his 104 wRC+ (the product of a .265/.376/.353 slash line) at the Triple-A level isn't particularly inspiring.