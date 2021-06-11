Bedrosian, who allowed two hits and no walks over a scoreless ninth inning in a loss to the Royals on Thursday, has yet to be scored upon in the 5.1 innings covering his four appearances with the Athletics.

Bedrosian put on another impressive display Thursday, firing eight of his nine pitches for strikes during his one frame. The 29-year-old has already coaxed his ERA down from 11.12 to 5.73 during his time in Oakland and appears to be making a solid case for higher-leverage assignments with his body of work thus far.