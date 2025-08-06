Cortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

The left-handed-hitting Cortes was on the bench while the Athletics faced lefties the past two games, but his absence Wednesday with come with a right-handed pitcher (Cade Cavalli) taking the hill for the Nationals. Cortes has posted a strong .797 OPS since receiving his first big-league call-up July 22, so his move to the bench appears to have less to do with his performance than it does the Athletics' desire to keep the hot-hitting JJ Bleday's bat in the lineup. Bleday will get a third straight start in the outfield after going 8-for-10 with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and five runs between the past two contests.