Cortes went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Angels.

Cortes entered the game when it was already a blowout and delivered his first big-league homer in the eighth inning. He's been in a bench role since early August, with his performance as a pinch hitter Saturday accounting for just his fourth multi-hit effort. Over 66 plate appearances, he's batting .317 with a homer, five doubles, one triple, eight RBI, seven runs scored and no stolen bases. Cortes doesn't have a ton of power, but he's hit at least 15 homers in each of his three seasons at Triple-A, including 17 long balls in 71 games in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League this year prior to his call-up.