Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Launches leadoff homer

Cortes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Cortes started the scoring quickly, lifting a Michael King changeup over the right-field fence for a leadoff homer. The outfielder later added a single in the ninth inning to record his 11th multi-hit effort of the campaign. Cortes has emerged as one of the Athletics' most consistently productive bats in 2026, slashing .350/.430/.553 with 14 extra-base hits (five homers), 17 RBI, 13 runs and a stolen base across 142 plate appearances.